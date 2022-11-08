NCP protests across Maharashtra mark sixth anniversary of demonetisation

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held protests in major cities of Maharashtra on Tuesday to mark six years of demonetisation announced by the BJP government at the Centre in 2016.

“Demonetisation served no purpose. It did not benefit the general public. Moreover, innocents lost their lives and people had to face undue hardships,” NCP youth wing chief Mehboob Shaikh said after organising a mock commemoration of demonetisation at the party office in Mumbai.

The NCP said the demonetisation wreaked havoc on India’s economy. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) The NCP said the demonetisation wreaked havoc on India’s economy. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Similar protests were held in other parts of the state as well. The NCP said the demonetisation of high-denomination currency notes on November 8, 2016 wreaked havoc on the economy and caused unnecessary trouble for citizens that lasted several months.