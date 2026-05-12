Missing big names in NCP office bearer list sets off fresh buzz over power shift in Pawar camp

The documents, dated April 29 and purportedly submitted to the Election Commission, lists out the National Office Bearers and theur work allocations. (File Photo)

Two lists of the Nationalist Congress Party’s national office-bearers and working committee, now circulating on social media, have sparked fresh speculation over internal tensions within the party led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

The documents, dated April 29 and purportedly submitted to the Election Commission, list out the National Office Bearers and their work allocations. In this 12-member list, senior leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil are missing. Their names, however, appear in a separate 22-member national working committee list.

The office-bearers list names Sunetra Pawar as National President, while Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar have been given the posts of General Secretary and National Secretary, respectively.