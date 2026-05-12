Missing big names in NCP office bearer list sets off fresh buzz over power shift in Pawar camp

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Two lists of the Nationalist Congress Party’s national office-bearers and working committee, now circulating on social media, have sparked fresh speculation over internal tensions within the party led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.
The documents, dated April 29 and purportedly submitted to the Election Commission, list out the National Office Bearers and their work allocations. In this 12-member list, senior leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil are missing. Their names, however, appear in a separate 22-member national working committee list.
The office-bearers list names Sunetra Pawar as National President, while Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar have been given the posts of General Secretary and National Secretary, respectively.
The absence of several senior leaders from the key office-bearers list has fuelled political chatter about unease within the party after the death of Ajit Pawar on January 28 this year. Since his death, Sunetra Pawar has taken charge of both the party and the Deputy Chief Minister’s post.
Over the past few months, there has been speculation about differences between the Pawar family and senior leaders such as Patel and Tatkare over the party’s organisational control and future direction. The viral lists have added fresh momentum to those discussions.
Sunetra Pawar, late Monday night, issued a clarification on X, saying the lists being circulated online contain “mistakes” and that corrections would be made soon.
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