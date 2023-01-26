scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
NCP not to share seats with VBA outside Mumbai

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has conveyed to Sena (UBT) that the latter’s alliance with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is essentially about Mumbai and the party is unlikely to spare seats for VBA outside Mumbai. Senior NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Sunil Tatkare held a meeting with Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night to discuss the party’s alliance with the VBA.

“Our leadership clarified that each of the three parties in MVA can have an alliance of its own. But when it comes to seat sharing, each party will share seats from its quota,” said a senior NCP leader.

According to the leader, NCP leaders informed Thackeray that VBA will get seats out of Sena (UBT)’s quota in areas outside Mumbai.  “The alliance is between VBA and Sena (UBT). There is no question of we sharing seats from our quota,” he added.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 04:00 IST
