NCP nominates Rajendra Jain for Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Sunetra Pawar

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday announced the candidature of senior party leader Rajendra Jain for the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

The announcement was made by Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare after consultations among the party’s top leadership. Before the party’s core committee meeting, senior leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel, Dilip Walse Patil and Tatkare held deliberations over the name.

Jain is considered a close associate of Praful Patel and is regarded as one of the NCP’s key organisational leaders in the Vidarbha region. A long-time party loyalist, he has served as the party’s observer in several districts and was previously elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. He has also served as chairman of the Gondia District Central Cooperative Bank.