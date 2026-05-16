After controversy, NCP terms list omitting Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare as temporary

3 min readMumbaiUpdated: May 16, 2026 08:52 PM IST
The Indian Express on Saturday had reported that deputy CM and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar and her two sons, Parth and Jay, are in touch with Tatkare and Patel and a meeting between them is likely soon. (File Photo)
A week after the controversy over the omission of two seniormost leaders from the list of national officebearers, ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday said the list was temporary and may see addition of new names.
“This is a temporary list of national officebearers, sent as a safety measure due to an ongoing court case regarding the party. Nobody should read too much into the controversy surrounding it. The list will witness the addition of new names soon,” said Umesh Patil, senior NCP spokesperson. He along with party’s newly appointed general secretary Avinash Adik held a press conference in a bid to address recent controversies surrounding the party.
The list submitted on April 29 of the new national officebearers of the NCP has sparked a sensation in state politics as names of Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare along with other senior leaders are missing. Amid the controversy, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar claimed that there was a clerical mistake. However, despite the explanation, the party has not withdrawn the letter.
The Indian Express on Saturday had reported that deputy CM and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar and her two sons, Parth and Jay, are in touch with Tatkare and Patel and a meeting between them is likely soon. Patil and Adik confirmed that the meeting of senior party leaders will be held in coming week.
The second list of the party’s working committee did mention Patel and Tatkare but only as Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha leaders, respectively. It sparked confusion as to whether Patel has been removed from his position as the national working president and Tatkare as the Maharashtra state chief.
“Nobody has been removed from any position. Both Patel and Tatkare continue to be in their respective positions and remain as the top leaders of our party. They were in that position and will continue to be so,” said Patil.
When asked about the members of Pawar family being given preferences in appointing them as national office bearers, Patil said that it is the prerogative of party leadership. “The party leadership decided to give an opportunity to new blood in leadership positions. Also, it is the prerogative of the party leadership and its internal matter as to whom should be appointed,” he said.
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The NCP leader slammed opposition NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar over his claims that 22 MLAs from the NCP may switch sides to the BJP along with Patel and Tatkare prior to 2029 Assembly polls. “He (Rohit Pawar) should first take care of MLAs and MPs of his own party. All MPs except for one are ready to come to us and at least seven of its MLAs are in touch with us. He is merely using the late Ajit Pawar’s name to gain popularity and fame,” said Patil.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More