After controversy, NCP terms list omitting Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare as temporary

A week after the controversy over the omission of two seniormost leaders from the list of national officebearers, ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday said the list was temporary and may see addition of new names.

“This is a temporary list of national officebearers, sent as a safety measure due to an ongoing court case regarding the party. Nobody should read too much into the controversy surrounding it. The list will witness the addition of new names soon,” said Umesh Patil, senior NCP spokesperson. He along with party’s newly appointed general secretary Avinash Adik held a press conference in a bid to address recent controversies surrounding the party.

The list submitted on April 29 of the new national officebearers of the NCP has sparked a sensation in state politics as names of Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare along with other senior leaders are missing. Amid the controversy, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar claimed that there was a clerical mistake. However, despite the explanation, the party has not withdrawn the letter.

The Indian Express on Saturday had reported that deputy CM and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar and her two sons, Parth and Jay, are in touch with Tatkare and Patel and a meeting between them is likely soon. Patil and Adik confirmed that the meeting of senior party leaders will be held in coming week.

The second list of the party’s working committee did mention Patel and Tatkare but only as Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha leaders, respectively. It sparked confusion as to whether Patel has been removed from his position as the national working president and Tatkare as the Maharashtra state chief.

“Nobody has been removed from any position. Both Patel and Tatkare continue to be in their respective positions and remain as the top leaders of our party. They were in that position and will continue to be so,” said Patil.

When asked about the members of Pawar family being given preferences in appointing them as national office bearers, Patil said that it is the prerogative of party leadership. “The party leadership decided to give an opportunity to new blood in leadership positions. Also, it is the prerogative of the party leadership and its internal matter as to whom should be appointed,” he said.

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The NCP leader slammed opposition NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar over his claims that 22 MLAs from the NCP may switch sides to the BJP along with Patel and Tatkare prior to 2029 Assembly polls. “He (Rohit Pawar) should first take care of MLAs and MPs of his own party. All MPs except for one are ready to come to us and at least seven of its MLAs are in touch with us. He is merely using the late Ajit Pawar’s name to gain popularity and fame,” said Patil.