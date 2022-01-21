NCP MP writes to Naqvi, seeks withdrawal of Haj Committee’s decision to reduce number of seats

The author of the article is Pallavi Smart

NCP MP Fauzia Khan on Thursday wrote to Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, seeking the withdrawal of the Haj Committee of India’s (HCI) decision to reduce the number of seats in its residential coaching facility for civil service exams run for Muslim students at Haj House in Mumbai.

The Indian Express on January 20 had reported about how the HCI, which was training 200 Muslim students every year from 2015 till last year to help them prepare for civil services exams, this year decided to reduce its seats to only 100 – half of the total number. The move has been opposed by various Muslim organisations.

“On one hand, it is often said that the Muslim youth does not come to mainstream and on the other hand, such issues play with this minority caliber. These instances contribute to a big loss to the nation and should be handled with utmost sincerity. I urgently request you to look into this matter, along with establishing a sustained premise to ensure things like these are not repeated in future. Just like our Dalit brothers fought for Marathwada University to get Babasaheb’s name, the Muslim community will have to fight for its rightful use of the Haj House for the future of their children,” said Dr Khan in the letter.

She further demanded that 50 meritorious students, who have missed prelims marginally, should be allowed to stay in the facility along with the new batch of students.

Also, every batch should be allowed to stay until the prelims result are declared, she wrote. “All students were asked to vacate the Haj House soon after the prelim examination. Earlier, the practice was to (allow the students to stay) until the exam’s result (was announced). This has caused loss of nearly 25-30 days of preparation before ‘mains’ exam. The leftover students are still hoping for a call from the Haj House…With the exam approaching, this issue has burdened the students with only limited seats in the other institutions of India,” the MP’s letter stated.