NCP MP Supriya Sule announces welfare scheme Jivlag Yojna for Covid-19 orphans

NCP and its welfare trust will take care of 450 Covid orphans, Sule said. (File)

NCP (MP) Supriya Sule on Wednesday announced the Jivlag Yojna scheme which will take care of children who have lost both parents during Covid-19 pandemic. The project for Covid orphans by NCP and NCP Welfare Trust will be launched on July 22 (Thursday), which also happens to be the birthday of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Marathi term ‘Jivlag’ means one who is very dear. The NCP through this scheme wants to fill the void the pandemic created in the lives of children. NCP and its welfare trust will take care of 450 Covid orphans and have assigned 450 individuals called ‘Rashtra doot’ to connect with these children.

“The Rashtra doots will speak to the children and find out the problems they are facing. The inputs will be provided to the party,” Sule said. Apart from this, the details about these Covid orphans will be collected from district administrations too. Accordingly, a comprehensive plan to help these orphans will be worked. Everything will be done transparently. All the details about these children and the plans will be put up on the official website of the party and the personal page of Sule.

A senior NCP minister said, “Sule announced the Jivlag Yojna on the eve of her cousin Ajit Pawar’s birthday tomorrow. It is a noble cause. And a good gesture. What better gift could one think in times of Covid pandemic other than serving these children.”