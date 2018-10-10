NCP MP meets Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale on Tuesday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, giving rise to speculations in political circles ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Last week, at a NCP meeting, a section of party workers had indicated that they would like to see Ramraje Nimbalkar contesting from Satara instead of Bhosale. Nimbalkar, a senior NCP leader, is also the chairman of the state Legislative Council.

Bhosale, however, dismissed the developments. “I belong to the people’s party. As long as they want and support me, I will contest elections.” He, however, refrained from speaking on whether he was mulling joining the BJP.

When contacted, BJP leader and Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “The BJP has always shown highest reverence to Shivaji Maharaj and his family. Udayanraje Bhosale is always welcome in the party.” Bhosale is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

