NCP MLA creates ruckus inside police station, abuses cops for ‘beating’ businessman friend

A video purportedly showing NCP MLA Raju Karemore from Bhandara district abusing and threatening on-duty police personnel at Mohadi police station on New Year’s eve has gone viral on social media.

The MLA was reportedly upset after his businessman friend Avinash Vasant Patli and his aide were allegedly roughed up by policemen during a local election-related bandobast.

Patli alleged that his SUV was stopped on the night of December 31 by a police team and a police officer assaulted him. One of the policemen stole Rs 50 lakh and a gold chain from him, Patli alleged.

Soon after the alleged incident, Patli along with MLA Karemore barged into the Mohadi police station and allegedly began abusing and threatening on-duty cops.

“We have registered an FIR against Patli and his aide for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties during the bandobast. We have also taken Patli’s complaint about him being assaulted and his valuables and cash getting stolen. We will take appropriate action on both the complaints,” said R P Deshpande, senior inspector of Mohadi police station.

When asked about the video of the MLA abusing cops, Deshpande replied, “We are in the process of registering an FIR regarding the incident seen in the video.”

MLA Karemore told the media, “I have only one demand. If such goons like cops are in the force how will people trust the police? A goon like Rane (officer) needs to be arrested and suspended. The stolen cash and chain of the victim must be found. I will complain about this to Chief Minister, Home Minister and Deputy chief minister. Till we get justice I will not sit quietly.”