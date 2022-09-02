Mumbai local: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad opposes new AC trains, warns railway of protest

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Mumbra constituency in Thane, Jitendra Awhad, has warned of a fierce protest by commuters if air conditioned (AC) trains are not suspended on the Main line of Central Railway in Mumbai. Awhad has convened a meeting of railway passengers’ associations Sunday to discuss the issue.

Calling it a struggle for poor commuters who travel on the Central Railway, Awhad has sought the withdrawal of the AC local trains and restoration of non-AC trains. “21 local trains of CentralRailway have been cancelled/ addition of AC local is creating mess at #mumbra station the rush is uncontrollable the commuters who pay fare don’t even get a chance to board the train. Take this seriously before it goes out of hand,” he tweeted Friday.

“The Central Railway has cancelled 21 local trains which used to stop at Kalwa/Mumbra stations. This is resulting in a stampede-like situation and can also lead to deaths. Commuters pay the fare for a safe and comfortable journey which is becoming impossible day by day and will result in a law-and-order problem,” Awhad added.

A couple of weeks ago, the Central Railway started running 10 more AC local train services on its main line by replacing the existing non-AC local train services, leaving commuters, especially those staying beyond Thane in Kalwa, Mumbra and Badlapur, frustrated. Commuters have claimed that the “unaffordable fare” of AC trains means that the trains remain empty and while non-AC trains are becoming more crowded due to the lower frequency of such trains.

Hundreds protested at Kalwa and Badlapur stations demanding cancellation of the AC train services and resumption of the non-AC local train services. Following the protest and the intervention by Awhad, the central railway had to restore the non-AC services by cancelling 10 newly introduced AC train services.

“We just want the railways to either keep the AC local train fares affordable so that those who are travelling in non-AC local trains can also use it. Otherwise, the railway should not replace the existing non-AC trains and should remove the AC local trains which are running during the peak hours,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of Upnagariya Railway Pravasi Sangh.

Rajesh Ghanghaw, a member of Kasara-Karjat railway passenger association, said, “The railways should, in fact, increase the frequency of non-AC local trains which would reduce the crowd in the trains instead of providing AC trains that have relatively less patronage.”

The railways, however, have claimed that local AC services were being increased due to an overwhelming response from commuters. “AC locals are getting an overwhelming response from commuters. This is due to the safe, comfortable, convenient and cheaper travel on one of the busiest suburban networks in the world. To cater to the demands of the commuters we are increasing the AC train services. It is not that we are replacing all the AC services with non-AC services, only a few trains have been replaced,” said a central railway official.