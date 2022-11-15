NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad booked for molestation after CM event, he says quitting

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad was on Sunday booked by the Mumbra police on charges of molestation. Hours later, Awhad said he was a victim of the Maharashtra government’s “witchhunt” and said he was resigning as an MLA. The NCP rallied behind Awhad and said the present government’s attempts to put a people’s representative in trouble was an “act of cowardice”.

The complaint against Awhad was filed by a BJP functionary. As per a video of the incident that allegedly occurred on Sunday night after the inauguration of a bridge in Mumbra for which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present, Awhad is seen leaving the venue. The complainant too is present and is seen walking towards the CM’s car that was parked behind Awhad. As she and Awhad came face to face, he asked her what she was doing there and allegedly shoved her aside and continued walking. The woman later approached the zonal DCP with the video. The officer asked her to approach the Mumbra police station.

Based on her complaint, the Thane police registered a case under IPC Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against Awhad. An officer from Thane police said they have not decided on further course of action. Sources said Awhad could apply for anticipatory bail.

“In a span of 72 hours, two fake complaints have been registered against me — that too Section 354..I will fight against this police excess. I have decided to resign from my post as an MLA…I cannot see this murder of democracy,” Awhad tweeted.

Meanwhile, the complainant held a press conference that was organised by the BJP. She said that the complaint was not politically motivated. “People are saying such things happen in crowded places. But there is a difference between a push by mistake, and deliberately pushing someone aside. According to me this is a crime, without my permission, touching me and pushing me,” she said.