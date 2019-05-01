NCP MLA Hanumant Dolas passes away at 57

NCP MLA Hanumant Dolas passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday following a prolonged illness. He was 57.

Dolas, who represented Malshiras Assembly constituency in Solapur district, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, Dolas’ body was taken to his hometown Akluj in Solapur, where the last rites will be performed on Wednesday.

Dolas won his first election in 2004 on an NCP ticket from Malshiras. In successive state elections, he continued to represent the seat.

In the past, he was the chairman of state-run Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Charmakar Development Corporation Limited. Later, he was also appointed as the director of Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority.

State NCP president Jayant Patil said, “In the untimely death of Dolas, the party has lost a dedicated grassroot worker. It is a setback to the organisation and also the state.”