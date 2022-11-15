NCP MLA Awhad granted anticipatory bail in molestation case

The Thane Sessions Court Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to NCP MLA and former cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad in connection to a molestation case registered Sunday night.

Among the bail conditions set for Awhad, who had earlier planned to resign as a legislator after the FIR, include not interfering with the case. The bail was granted on furnishing a bond of Rs 15,000.

Advocate Vishal Bhanushali, who appeared for Awhad, opposed the MLA’s custody on the ground that prima facie a case of molestation was not made out against him. “We argued that for an action to be termed as molestation, there also should be malafide intent on the part of the person, which is clearly absent in this case,” Bhanushali said.

He added, “It can be clearly seen in the video that the place was crowded and hence he moved her (complainant) aside so that he could walk ahead. There was no sexual intent present there.” The prosecution had earlier argued that Awhad was an MLA and hence was powerful enough to derail the probe against him.

The Sessions judge later granted anticipatory bail to Awhad on grounds that he will not try to interfere with the investigation and cooperate with the probe.

The FIR had been registered against Awhad Sunday night after he shoved a BJP party worker aside following the inauguration of a bridge. The woman, however, alleged that he held her tightly and pushed her aside and she almost fell on men standing nearby.

Armed with the video of the incident, she went to the zonal DCP who asked her to approach the Mumbra police station where an FIR was registered against Awhad on charges of molestation.

Soon after it came to light that an FIR had been registered against Awhad, there were protests across Mumbra. Awhad, too, said he would resign as a legislator as this was the second ‘fake’ FIR that was being registered against him for political reasons.

Last week, an FIR was registered against him for stopping the screening of Har Har Mahadev movie. He also had to spend a night behind bars before he was released on bail in the first case.

Several politicians from the NCP, the Shiv Sena, and the Congress had criticised the Eknath Shinde government for ‘putting pressure’ on the police to foist ‘false cases’ against opponents.