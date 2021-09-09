NIA gave Param Bir a lifeline by not naming him in chargesheet: NCP

NCP Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday alleged that NIA had given former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh a “lifeline” by not naming him in its chargesheet into the Ambani terror scare case since he had made allegations of corruption against former home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh. Alleging that this was done at the behest of the BJP, Malik told mediapersons, “In the chargesheet, a cyber expert has said that he was made to prepare bogus documents for Rs 5 lakh by former CP Param Bir Singh.

Sachin Waze has been named as the main accused in the chargesheet. It was Singh who got him reinstated, gave him special duties and also handed him the probe in the case. The CP also did not provide proper details about the case and misled leaders, including the CM.”

“When Maharashtra ATS began a probe, it found Waze to be involved in the case. Later, the NIA took over the probe and in order to protect Singh, it did not name him as an accused. In order to save himself, Singh made fake allegations against Anil Deshmukh at the behest of the BJP,” he added.

Malik further said, “In this chargesheet, the main accused was not probed and named as an accused. We are not saying Waze was not involved. However, more could have come out of the probe but the NIA saved some people…”