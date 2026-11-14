NCP merger talks hit dead end? Sunetra Pawar denies seeking MLAs’ opinion

The possibility of a merger between Maharashtra’s rival NCP factions appears to have lost momentum, with NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Saturday ruling out further discussion on the issue and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar confirming to The Indian Express that she had not sought any feedback from her legislators on a possible reunification.

Maharashtra’s political corridors were abuzz that Pawar had asked her MLAs to give their opinion on a possible NCP merger. However, she denied the development on Saturday, virtually ending speculation that the NCP was discussing the matter internally.

Pawar’s comment comes as the first official denial from the top NCP leadership. Merger talks had gained momentum three weeks ago after senior NCP leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Pawar was absent from the meeting.