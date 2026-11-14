NCP merger talks hit dead end? Sunetra Pawar denies seeking MLAs’ opinion

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his... Read More
The possibility of a merger between Maharashtra’s rival NCP factions appears to have lost momentum, with NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Saturday ruling out further discussion on the issue and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar confirming to The Indian Express that she had not sought any feedback from her legislators on a possible reunification.
Maharashtra’s political corridors were abuzz that Pawar had asked her MLAs to give their opinion on a possible NCP merger. However, she denied the development on Saturday, virtually ending speculation that the NCP was discussing the matter internally.
Pawar’s comment comes as the first official denial from the top NCP leadership. Merger talks had gained momentum three weeks ago after senior NCP leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Pawar was absent from the meeting.
Since then, several NCP leaders had spoken about how the merger of both NCP factions was finalised when former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was alive, and it was to take place in the second week of February.
Addressing a press conference three days ago, Pawar had said, “I know you are curious about a different topic, but still, I would like to tell you that as time comes, things will become known.” Her cryptic statement had led to yet another round of speculation.
Pawar’s denial came on a day Supriya Sule reiterated that the possibility of a merger was over for her the day her cousin, Ajit Pawar, died in a plane crash. “I have said it before and I will not say it again. The merger talks were held when my brother was alive. It was planned then. But now that he is no more, the topic of merger is over for me,” she said, adding that she would not entertain any further questions on the matter.