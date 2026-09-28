NCP merger still on? Sharad Pawar shuts down all rumours, says not going anywhere

When Sharad Pawar was asked about the NCP merger at an event in Mumbai, the NCP-SP chief said that his party wouldn’t go anywhere

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readSep 28, 2026 04:32 PM IST
Sharad pawar NCP mergerNCP president Sharad Pawar also said that other parties can merge with his party if they want. (File Photo)
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The merger talks between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the NCP (SP) may have cooled off in the past few weeks, but the buzz around the two parties coming together has not died down. When Sharad Pawar was asked about the NCP merger at an event in Mumbai, the NCP-SP chief said that his party wouldn’t go anywhere. Sharad Pawar also said that other parties can merge with his party if they want.

Addressing the district presidents of the NCP-SP and affiliated organisations in Mumbai’s YB Chavan center, Sharad Pawar said, “While discussing politics, our state president used a phrase and mentioned in a passing remark that various discussions and rumors were going around.”

“As the party head, I want to clarify that whatever discussion is taking place, it is about making the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) powerful under the present leadership in Maharashtra,” Sharad Pawar said.

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“Other organisations or individuals are telling us that they came close to us, but no one came close to us. If anyone wants to come, they must merge with us on our terms; we will not go to anyone, and I am making this stand very clear as we proceed to take our decisions,” he said.

Recalling how two robots greeted him at an institute in Baramati, Sharad Pawar spoke about the dangers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which has now come under heavy criticism after the Express investigation.

Sharad Pawar said, “We just heard our colleague Jitendra Awhad explaining to us about the wrongdoings in the SIR process. I fear that these robots and the tools of Artificial Intelligence will be used to decide and change election results.”

“That is why I have advised our state president that this is a completely new technical method. After reviewing information from Russia, America, Europe and other countries, it is clear that artificial intelligence comes with both benefits and drawbacks,” he said.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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