NCP merger still on? Sharad Pawar shuts down all rumours, says not going anywhere

NCP president Sharad Pawar also said that other parties can merge with his party if they want. (File Photo)

The merger talks between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the NCP (SP) may have cooled off in the past few weeks, but the buzz around the two parties coming together has not died down. When Sharad Pawar was asked about the NCP merger at an event in Mumbai, the NCP-SP chief said that his party wouldn’t go anywhere. Sharad Pawar also said that other parties can merge with his party if they want.

Addressing the district presidents of the NCP-SP and affiliated organisations in Mumbai’s YB Chavan center, Sharad Pawar said, “While discussing politics, our state president used a phrase and mentioned in a passing remark that various discussions and rumors were going around.”