NCP merger buzz revives as Parth Pawar, Praful Patel meet Sharad Pawar in Delhi

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A meeting between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Parth Pawar and Praful Patel with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in New Delhi on Wednesday has once again set off speculation over a possible merger of the rival NCP factions.
The meeting comes days after Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in the backdrop of the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). While neither side has disclosed the agenda of the discussions, the back-to-back meetings have fueled political chatter on efforts to bring the two NCP factions together may have gathered pace.
The leaders did not elaborate on the discussions. The meeting assumes significance as it comes amid reports of renewed backchannel talks between the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar camps after merger efforts appeared to have lost momentum in recent weeks.
There have been reports over the past few weeks that backchannel efforts to reunite the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP have continued despite public denials and intermittent setbacks.
According to the reports, discussions have centred on a possible merger of the two factions before any political realignment, with the BJP understood to favour a united NCP rather than separate engagements with the Sharad Pawar camp.
The process, which had appeared to stall earlier this year, has reportedly regained momentum following a series of meetings involving leaders from both camps and senior BJP functionaries, although none of the stakeholders has officially confirmed that a merger is imminent.
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