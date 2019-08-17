NCP loses another leader, former legislator rejoins Shiv Sena

In another setback to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, Dhanraj Mahale, its 2019 Lok Sabha candidate from Dindori, joined the Shiv Sena on Friday. Mahale, a former legislator, had quit Sena ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to contest on an NCP ticket. He eventually lost to BJP’s Bharati Pawar.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray re-inducted Mahale into the party on Friday. The NCP is facing an existential crisis ahead of the Assembly polls with many senior leaders deserting the party.

Meanwhile, Mumbai-based Shiv Sena MLA Tukaram Kate staged a sit-in protest against the ongoing Metro construction work in the city. Contending that the construction work of a Metro rail carshed for the DN Nagar-Mankhurd Metro rail link at Mankhurd had resulted in severe deterioration of roads in the region, Kate, who represents the Anushakti Nagar assembly seat, sat in mud near the carshed construction site along with his supporters.

Taking a swipe at the Chief Minister-led Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Kate claimed that authorities had overlooked complaints raised by residents in this regard. ens