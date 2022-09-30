scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

NCP likely to see organisational reshuffle in November, says state president Patil

“I have been travelling across the state holding organisational meetings. On parallel lines, we are undertaking membership drives in every district. Once that is done, we are planning to undertake internal elections,” said NCP state president Jayant Patil.

The NCP will be holding its state-level study camp in Shirdi on November 4 and 5 to guide the party’s senior workers on the way forward as part of “organisational development.” (File Photo)

With an eye on the future and focus on strengthening the party organisation within, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will undergo an internal reshuffle in November, which will see elevation of new faces in the party on important organisational positions.

“I have been travelling across the state holding organisational meetings. On parallel lines, we are undertaking membership drives in every district. Once that is done, we are planning to undertake internal elections,” said NCP state president Jayant Patil. He said that despite the plan, everything depends on upcoming local body polls and if those are announced in November, the internal elections would happen after that. The reshuffle is likely to witness new faces in the organisation being given responsibilities at state as well as district levels.

Patil, while speaking to The Indian Express, said that the NCP is presently the biggest opposition party in Maharashtra. “At this time, we should reach out to the masses and grow. Travelling across the state, we have been getting good response from the people,” he said.

The NCP will be holding its state-level study camp in Shirdi on November 4 and 5 to guide the party’s senior workers on the way forward as part of “organisational development.” Patil said, “Our leader Sharad Pawarji will be interacting with party workers to understand their views and opinions after the recent political developments where our government was pulled down. Even the workers will be given an opportunity to speak their mind,” said Patil.

He said that the study camp is meant to guide senior workers on the present condition in Maharashtra besides national issues, the party’s stand and how to address these issues. Following state-level study camp, another one will be held in Nagpur in December which will be especially for Vidarbha region. In addition, similar study camps will be held at each district level.

The NCP recently held its national conference in Delhi where a controversy broke out after Leader of Opposition and senior party leader Ajit Pawar left the podium after Patil started his speech. While Pawar later clarified that he had only gone to the toilet, his absence was being viewed as a sign that all is not well within the NCP organisation.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 10:13:03 pm
Mumbai: Entry of heavy vehicles prohibited from October 5 to 6

