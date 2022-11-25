NCP likely to hold ‘yatras’ across districts ahead of Winter Session

Taking a cue from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, where it covered over 380 kilometres, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is mulling organising party leaders’ tours across districts ahead of the Winter Session of the state legislature, which begins from December 19 in Nagpur.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who was confined within his home for over 20 days due to illness, on Thursday held a meeting of party leaders at the party headquarters. Among the issues discussed, the party has planned to carry out district-wise yatras of its leaders addressing major issues in front of the state such as unemployment, lack of payment of crop insurance, inflation etc.

“The structure of the programme will be finalised by the end of November. As per the primary discussion, there will be tours of state leaders in each district and programmes will be organised to highlight burning issues of the area. The tours of these leaders are likely to start from the first week of December,” said a former minister and senior NCP leader who attended the meeting.

A farmers’ yatra (Shetkari Dindi) will also be organised. Starting from Amaravati in Vidarbha, it will travel to Nagpur. “All party leaders will participate in it and it will travel through villages and not the main road. We will be travelling to Amaravati to finalise the route and present it to Pawar on November 30 after which he will finalise the schedule,” he added.

He said that the yatras from each of the districts will move towards Vidarbha, especially Nagpur, marking the Winter Session. “The state government is on the backfoot especially on issues related to agriculture. The demand to announce wet drought has not been accepted. The farmers are complaining that they have not received crop insurance payment. We discussed various means to voice the concerns of the state’s population,” he said.

Senior NCP leaders, including its state president Jayant Patil, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, former minister Jitendra Awhad and MLA Rohit Pawar, had joined Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Three of its senior leaders Rajesh Tope, Rajendra Shingne and Eknath Khadse had attended Rahul’s public rally at Shegaon in Buldhana district. While Pawar was scheduled to attend the yatra, he could not due to ill-health.