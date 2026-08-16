After Ajit Pawar, NCP weighs old guard against younger faces in leadership reset

Kishor’s call for an organisational overhaul has put Tatkare’s position under scrutiny, but the party is wary of triggering another internal fault line.

Written by: Alok Deshpande, Zeeshan Shaikh
4 min readAug 16, 2026 02:09 PM IST
The outreach is being seen as Sunetra Pawar's first direct attempt to assess the mood within the party and consolidate her leadership amid recent developments. (File/ANI Photo)The outreach is being seen as Sunetra Pawar's first direct attempt to assess the mood within the party and consolidate her leadership amid recent developments. (File/ANI Photo)
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The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) appears to have put on hold a possible change in its Maharashtra leadership, with the Sunetra Pawar-led party wary of triggering another internal fault line as it settles into a new power structure following Ajit Pawar’s death.

At the centre of the uncertainty is state president Sunil Tatkare, whose position came under scrutiny after Jan Suraaj Party MLA and poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor suggested an organisational overhaul during a recent interaction with Sunetra Pawar and her son, Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar.

Two names subsequently emerged as possible successors to Tatkare — senior leader Dilip Walse Patil, representing the party’s old guard, and Amalner MLA Anil Bhaidas Patil, a relatively younger face. For now, however, there is no indication that Tatkare is being asked to step down.

Anil Patil, when asked about reports that he was being considered for the post, dismissed the speculation. “The media runs these stories based on sources. My own sources have told me that there has been no such discussion whatsoever in the party,” he said.

Walse Patil, meanwhile, is understood to have conveyed to the party leadership that he is not seeking a ministerial position and would rather devote his time to organisational work. “He wants to give time to the party and this is what he has told Sunetra Pawar,” a senior NCP leader said.

NCP leader Bhausaheb Gore had recently approached the Election Commission questioning Tatkare’s reappointment as state president, alleging that the prescribed process was not followed.

Tatkare, however, remains an important figure in the organisation. A close lieutenant of the late Ajit Pawar, he has more than four decades of political experience and has held several key portfolios in the Maharashtra government.

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A senior NCP leader defended his continuation, saying there had been no indication from Sunetra Pawar that she wanted him to step down.

“There has been no indication from Sunetra Pawar and she has not asked him to resign. Tatkare knows when to retire and how to hand over the baton,” the leader said.

The issue is also tied to the changing balance within the NCP after Ajit Pawar’s death. Sunetra Pawar has taken over as the party’s national president, while Parth Pawar has become increasingly active in the organisation. Tatkare and working president Praful Patel, both veterans of Ajit Pawar’s political setup, represent the old organisational leadership.

Also Read | In no-contest Baramati bypoll: Sunetra Pawar takes backseat as son Jay steals limelight in campaign for her

At 69, Walse Patil represents continuity. A six-time MLA from Ambegaon, he began his political career as Sharad Pawar’s personal secretary before entering electoral politics in 1990. He has handled key portfolios including finance, energy, higher and medical education and home, besides serving as Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly from 2009 to 2014.

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At 57, Anil Patil represents a relatively younger face of the party. The Amalner MLA entered the Assembly in 2019 and retained the seat in 2024. He built his base through local politics and the cooperative sector before emerging as an Ajit Pawar loyalist. After the 2023 NCP split, he joined the Eknath Shinde-led government and was made a minister. He is also the NCP’s chief whip in the Assembly.

A move to replace Tatkare would signal a significant change in the party’s organisational balance after Ajit Pawar’s death. While it could give the Pawar family greater control over the organisation, it could also unsettle an experienced leader with his own political base and organisational network.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

Zeeshan Shaikh
Zeeshan Shaikh

Zeeshan Shaikh is the Associate Editor who heads The Indian Express' Mumbai reporting team. He is recognized for his highly specialized Expertise in analyzing the complex dynamics of Maharashtra politics and critical minority issues, providing in-depth, nuanced, and Trustworthy reports. Expertise  Senior Editorial Role: As an Associate Editor leading the Mumbai reporting team, Zeeshan Shaikh holds a position of significant Authority and journalistic responsibility at a leading national newspaper. Core Specialization: His reporting focuses intensely on two interconnected, high-impact areas: Maharashtra Politics & Urban Power Structures: Provides deep-dive analyses into political strategies, municipal elections (e.g., BMC polls), the history of alliances (e.g., Shiv Sena's shifting partners), and the changing demographics that influence civic power in Mumbai. Minority Issues and Socio-Political Trends: Excels in coverage of the Muslim community's representation in power, demographic shifts, socio-economic challenges, and the historical context of sensitive political and cultural issues (e.g., the 'Vande Mataram' debate's roots in the BMC). Investigative Depth: His articles frequently delve into the historical roots and contemporary consequences of major events, ranging from the rise of extremist groups in specific villages (e.g., Borivali-Padgha) to the long-term collapse of established political parties (e.g., Congress in Mumbai). Trustworthiness & Credibility Data-Driven Analysis: Zeeshan's work often incorporates empirical data, such as National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics on arrests and convictions of minorities, or data on asset growth of politicians, grounding his reports in factual evidence. Focus on Hinterland Issues: While based in Mumbai, he maintains a wide lens, covering issues affecting the state's hinterlands, including water crises, infrastructure delays, and the plight of marginalized communities (e.g., manual scavengers). Institutional Affiliation: His senior position at The Indian Express—a publication known for its tradition of rigorous political and investigative journalism—underscores the high level of editorial vetting and Trustworthiness of his reports. He tweets @zeeshansahafi ... Read More

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