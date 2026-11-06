NCP leader reveals why merger with Sharad Pawar was sidelined

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While there are currently no talks underway to merge the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), state president and MP Sunil Takare said on Friday, November 6, that it would have happened had Ajit Pawar been alive.
Tatkare also said February 12 had been set as the merger date, but talks were sidelined after Ajit Pawar’s death.
“There is currently no discussion whatsoever about the merger of the two Nationalist Congress Parties. But if Ajit Dada had been there, both Nationalist Congress Parties would have been seen together today,” said Tatkare.
“If Ajit Pawar had been around, the date of February 12 that is being mentioned would have been finalized. As I was his close associate, Dada had told me about this. If Dada had been around, this merger could have been witnessed,” he added.
Meanwhile, Shashikant Shinde told ABP Majha: “Sunil Tatkare told the true situation. When Ajit Pawar was around, there was a discussion about the merger. Even though Tatkare is saying it today, we had spoken about this earlier as well, but it wasn’t being accepted.”
He also maintained that if both parties were together today, the electoral outcome of Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporations, etc. in Maharashtra would have been different.
“That is what Dada also expected. For the party to stand strong and with might, both NCPs should come together, which was expected by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. Discussions regarding the merger had taken place from that perspective,” he concluded.