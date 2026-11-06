NCP leader reveals why merger with Sharad Pawar was sidelined

While there are currently no talks underway to merge the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), state president and MP Sunil Takare said on Friday, November 6, that it would have happened had Ajit Pawar been alive.

Tatkare also said February 12 had been set as the merger date, but talks were sidelined after Ajit Pawar’s death.

“There is currently no discussion whatsoever about the merger of the two Nationalist Congress Parties. But if Ajit Dada had been there, both Nationalist Congress Parties would have been seen together today,” said Tatkare.

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“If Ajit Pawar had been around, the date of February 12 that is being mentioned would have been finalized. As I was his close associate, Dada had told me about this. If Dada had been around, this merger could have been witnessed,” he added.