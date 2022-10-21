NCP leader moves HC after BMC denies nod to hold Chhath puja

A plea has been filed in the Bombay High Court against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) cancellation of permission to hold Chhath puja at the end of this month at Acharya Atre Maidan in Ghatkopar (East).

Durga Parmeshwari Seva Mandal president and NCP leader Rakhee Jadhav approached the HC against BMC’s October 18 order, alleging that the civic body granted permission to another mandal without any application and allegedly on the basis of a letter by a local BJP leader.

The petition was listed for urgent hearing before a bench led by Justice R D Dhanuka, who asked the petitioner to approach the vacation bench seeking appropriate reliefs.

It also held a grievance against the Mumbai Police for refusing to grant a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the petitioner despite them having NOCs from the traffic and fire department. The Mandal had sought approval to hold a religious gathering on the said ground by constructing artificial ponds for Chhath puja on October 30 and 31. The petitioner said the BMC had earlier given it permission to construct artificial ponds for immersions at the same ground for Ganesh Utsav and for Durga puja and the said artificial pond was used by nearly 75,000 people.

Similarly, the petition said, the BMC should have granted them the permission for Chhath puja. On October 19, Jadhav, a former corporator, received a letter from the BMC, stating

that the civic body wanted to cancel the permission granted to the petitioner. The Mandal said they learnt that BMC seemed to have granted the permission to the other Mandal and the letter issued to them for cancellation of permission was illegal and arbitrary.