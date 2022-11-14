scorecardresearch
‘Fake cases against me’: Out on bail, NCP’s Jitendra Awhad says resigning as MLA

Awhad and 11 others who were arrested by the Thane police Friday, were released on bail by the Thane Sessions Court Saturday.

A poster of 'Har Har Mahadev' and (right) NCP leader Jitendra Awhad. (File)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, who was arrested by the Thane police last week after an FIR was registered against him for forcibly shutting down the screening of the Marathi film Har Har Mahadev, announced Monday that he was resigning as a legislator.

“Police have filed two fake cases against me in the last 72 hours and that too under Section 354 of the IPC. This is the murder of democracy. I will fight. I have decided to resign from my MLA post” Awhad tweeted early on Monday.

Awhad and 11 others who were arrested by the Thane police Friday, were released on bail by the Thane Sessions Court Saturday. Among the conditions set by the court while granting bail was that Awhad should not try to influence witnesses and appear before the Vartak Nagar police station whenever he is summoned.

Last Monday, Awhad had led several NCP supporters inside Thane’s Viviana mall and asked the patrons to leave, asserting that the movie allegedly “distorted Maratha history and such movies would not be allowed to be released in the state”.

The first information report in the case was registered Tuesday under sections related to rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and provoking the breach of trust. There were also complaints that some of the moviegoers were assaulted by NCP workers.

