NCP leader demands OBC census, writes to CM Shinde, Deputy CM

Senior legislator of Nationalist Congress Party and one of the prominent OBC leaders of Maharashtra, Chhagan Bhujbal, on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding OBC census in Maharashtra on the lines of Bihar.

“Bihar has recently started an independent census of OBCs. Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and other states too have undertaken the OBC census exercises which have turned out to be useful for the development of the state. Our demand to undertake the OBC census in Maharashtra has been pending for many days. The central government has already expressed its inability to conduct the census exercise of the OBCs. Therefore, the state government should undertake the exercise on the lines of Bihar,” said Bhujbal in his letter. The letter said that the numbers of OBCs, Vimukta Jati, nomadic tribes and special backward classes should be documented. Maharashtra legislative assembly during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on January 8, 2020, had passed a unanimous resolution proposing OBC census in the country. “The 2021 census work is yet to be completed and OBC census should be a part of it,” he said. Bhujbal added that the state government machinery will be undertaking the exercise for 2021 census and it is possible to include OBC census at the same time.

Bhujbal in his letter said that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1946 in his book ‘Who were the Shudras?’ had demanded an OBC census. He said that the first backward class commission (Kalelkar commission) in 1955, second backward class commission (Mandal Commission) in 1980 and later third commission in 1994 recommended the importance of the OBC census. “On May 5, 2010, a total of 100 OBC MPs inlcuding Sameer Bhujbal, late Gopinath Munde passed a resolution in Lok Sabha for the same,” the letter said.