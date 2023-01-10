scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

NCP leader demands OBC census, writes to CM Shinde, Deputy CM

Bhujbal added that the state government machinery will be undertaking the exercise for 2021 census and it is possible to include OBC census at the same time.

Bhujbal in his letter said that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1946 in his book ‘Who were the Shudras?’ had demanded an OBC census. (File)
Listen to this article
NCP leader demands OBC census, writes to CM Shinde, Deputy CM
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Senior legislator of Nationalist Congress Party and one of the prominent OBC leaders of Maharashtra, Chhagan Bhujbal, on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding OBC census in Maharashtra on the lines of Bihar.

“Bihar has recently started an independent census of OBCs. Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and other states too have undertaken the OBC census exercises which have turned out to be useful for the development of the state. Our demand to undertake the OBC census in Maharashtra has been pending for many days. The central government has already expressed its inability to conduct the census exercise of the OBCs. Therefore, the state government should undertake the exercise on the lines of Bihar,” said Bhujbal in his letter. The letter said that the numbers of OBCs, Vimukta Jati, nomadic tribes and special backward classes should be documented. Maharashtra legislative assembly during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on January 8, 2020, had passed a unanimous resolution proposing OBC census in the country. “The 2021 census work is yet to be completed and OBC census should be a part of it,” he said. Bhujbal added that the state government machinery will be undertaking the exercise for 2021 census and it is possible to include OBC census at the same time.

More from Mumbai

Bhujbal in his letter said that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1946 in his book ‘Who were the Shudras?’ had demanded an OBC census. He said that the first backward class commission (Kalelkar commission) in 1955, second backward class commission (Mandal Commission) in 1980 and later third commission in 1994 recommended the importance of the OBC census. “On May 5, 2010, a total of 100 OBC MPs inlcuding Sameer Bhujbal, late Gopinath Munde passed a resolution in Lok Sabha for the same,” the letter said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Star’s New Position
Delhi Confidential: Star’s New Position
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
Brahmins up in arms against Bommai govt’s bid to reallot 6% EWS quota to ...
Brahmins up in arms against Bommai govt’s bid to reallot 6% EWS quota to ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 05:19 IST
Next Story

AG Birendra Saraf gets Mos rank

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close