Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh collapses in prison

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail for a corruption and money laundering case, collapsed inside the jail at around 11 am on Friday.

His personal assistant said, “Deshmukh collapsed inside the jail at 11 am and the jail authorities shifted him to the government run J J Hospital at noon. His ECG report is not normal and the blood pressure has shot up. He has pain in his chest. He is yet to be shifted to a ward and is undergoing tests.”

Sunil Ramanand, additional director general of prisons, told The Indian Express that Deshmukh was not keeping well and hence he was shifted to the hospital. Earlier, he was admitted to the KEM Hospital for his treatment and tests.