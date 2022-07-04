scorecardresearch
Monday, July 04, 2022
NCP leader Ajit Pawar new Oppn leader in Maharashtra Assembly

Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced Ajit Pawar will take over as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, adding that NCP has emerged as the single-largest Opposition party in the 288-member House.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 4, 2022 5:01:11 pm
NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was named the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly on Monday. He succeeds BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as Deputy CM on June 30, after a long political crisis in the state.

Pawar was the deputy chief minister in the outgoing MVA government.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that Pawar will take over as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, adding NCP has emerged as the single-largest Opposition party in the 288-member House. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Ajit Pawar as “a mature politician and administrator”.

CM Shinde won the floor test in the Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. Three legislators abstained from voting, while 21 legislators, including Congress’s Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar, were absent during the trust vote.

(With inputs from PTI)

