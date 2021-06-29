NCP leader Khadse hits out at BJP, says party adopts ‘use and throw’ policy on OBC issues

Senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse Tuesday criticised the BJP and the former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for adopting a policy of “use and throw” on issues related to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). He also blamed the BJP for failing to submit empirical data on OBCs to the Supreme Court despite being in power at the Centre and state.

“I have closely seen how Fadnavis works. The policy is to make use of OBC leaders and throw them out of the party… I was in the BJP for 40 years. I can say with my experience how the BJP leadership in the past had staunchly opposed the Mandal Commission. It also was instrumental in bringing down the V P Singh government on the same issue,” Khadse said.

His comments come days after the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly claimed that if his party was brought back to power, he would ensure that the quota for OBCs was restored within four months, and if not, he would quit politics.

The Supreme Court had last month quashed OBC reservations in local bodies across Maharashtra.

Reiterating the MVA government’s commitment to OBC reservation, Khadse said, “The state government has set up a Backward Class Commission. The process for collecting empirical data on OBCs will also be undertaken soon.”

Khadse also claimed he was subjected to false corruption charges and “forced to resign” as revenue minister in the Fadnavis government. The NCP leader also accused the BJP of clipping the wings of OBC leaders such as Pankaja Munde, Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Rohini Khadse.