Friday, Nov 11, 2022

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad arrested for stopping ‘Har Har Mahadev’ movie screening in Thane

The movie screening was forcibly stopped hours after the NCP had warned the film industry that “any distortion of history under the name of freedom of expression and cinematic liberty will not be tolerated, and such films will face opposition”.

NCP leader and former Cabinet minister in the MVA government Jitendra Awhad had forced the cancellation of the screening of Marathi movie ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad was arrested by Thane Police Friday in connection with the case against him for forcibly stopping the screening of Marathi movie ‘Har Har Mahadev’ earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the police registered an FIR against Awhad and his supporters, under sections of rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, and provoking breach of trust against the accused.

An official said that some people who had come to see the movie were also hurt in the melee that ensued after Awhad and his supporters reached the movie hall at Thane’s Viviana Mall on November 7. The accused had asked the patrons to leave, asserting that the movie allegedly “distorted the Maratha history and such movies would not be allowed to be released in the state”.

This incident had occurred hours after the NCP had warned the film industry that “any distortion of history under the name of freedom of expression and cinematic liberty will not be tolerated, and such films will face opposition”.

The party was supporting Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati from the Kolhapur royal family, a former Rajya Sabha member and descendant of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who had also warned that films distorting historical facts about Shivaji’s life will be strongly opposed, with efforts being taken to prevent the release of such films.

“A number of inaccuracies have been pointed out in the recently released movie Har Har Mahadev. We have also been hearing about fact distortion in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. We will stall the release of any other such film in the future,” Sambhajiraje said on Sunday.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 04:55:19 pm
