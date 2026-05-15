Truce on cards for NCP: Top leadership likely to meet Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare next week

Days after differences emerged within the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over names of leaders missing from the list of national office-bearers submitted to the Election Commission (EC), the top leadership of the party has taken an initiative to bridge the widening gap between senior leaders.

NCP president Sunetra Pawar and her two sons — newly appointed general secretary Parth Pawar and treasurer Jay Pawar reached out to senior leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare on Friday. A meeting is expected to be held next week to sort out differences as well as to deliberate on the functioning of the party organisation, sources within the party said.

“Party president Sunetra Pawar, her sons Parth and Jay, have reached out to Patel and Tatkare conveying them to meet soon to decide the party’s strategy as well as organisational matters for near future,”said an NCP leader.

The turbulence within the NCP organisation has been brewing since the death of former deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an aircraft crash. The Pawar family has appeared to be trying to keep organisational responsibilites with them and those whom they trust. It has led to friction between Sunetra, Parth and Jay Pawar and the rest of the senior party leadership.

The latest controversy erupted after deputy CM and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar in her letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) omitted both the leaders from the national executive of the party. The omission of top two leaders is seen as an attempt by Pawar and her son Parth Pawar to sideline the two leaders.

Tatkare has since then met Opposition NCP (SP) chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar, a meeting which he termed non-political and only to inquire about the Pawar’s health. Sunetra Pawar had claimed the letter had a clerical mistake. However, despite the acknowledgment, the letter has not been withdrawn.

In an unexpected turn of events, Sharad Pawar on Thursday spoke in favour of Tatkare and Patel, saying since he has worked with them and knows their capabilities.

Story continues below this ad

Sources reiterated that a scheduled meeting is expected to take place early next week at the party’s headquarters in Mumbai, where a formal roadmap for the party’s organisational structure is likely to be finalised.

This was not the first time that Pawar has blamed the clerical mistake following the controversy. On March 10, 2026, she wrote to the ECI where she asked the poll body to consider any correspondence made by any person on behalf of the party between January 28 (date of death of Ajit Pawar) till then, null and void. Incidentally, the amended constitution of the party was sent to the ECI during that period, on February 16. The amended constitution of the NCP had introduced the national working president post and extended rights to run the party at par or in absence of the national president.

Then again, the move was seen to curb the growing clout of Patel and Tatkare. After the meeting of top leaders of the party, the sources had said that the letter will be withdrawn. Even that letter has yet not been taken back.