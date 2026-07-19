Amid NCP infighting, Sunetra Pawar to launch outreach with party leaders

With the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) grappling with growing factionalism, speculation over a possible merger with the Sharad Pawar-led faction and an emerging leadership tussle, Deputy Chief Minister and state NCP president Sunetra Pawar will begin a direct outreach to MLAs and senior party leaders from Monday in an effort to contain the unrest.

Her intervention comes as senior NCP leaders, including state unit chief Sunil Tatkare and national working president Praful Patel, head to Delhi for the Parliament session. The outreach is being seen as Sunetra Pawar’s first direct attempt to assess the mood within the party and consolidate her leadership amid recent developments.

“She will be personally meeting party leaders and legislators to understand the reasons of possible discontent within the ranks and files of the party. She will be joined by leaders of her choice while addressing the issues. She has taken a serious note of developments in recent days and has concluded that it has to be her who should be addressing the concerns,” said a close aide of Pawar.

“The plan is to hear directly from the leaders, without any filter. Understand the situation and make appropriate decisions based on that,” the aide added.

The outreach follows a week of visible tensions within the party. Earlier this week, Sunetra Pawar is learnt to have questioned Tatkare over a late-night meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying she had not been informed in advance.

That was followed by her son, Parth Pawar, meeting Fadnavis and requesting that Sunetra Pawar be kept informed about future meetings with senior NCP leaders. Sources said the Chief Minister assured him that it would be taken care of.

The unease deepened after a letter by NCP vice-president Udaykumar Aher surfaced publicly, alleging that “certain people” within the party were trying to undermine Parth Pawar’s political career and urging that he be inducted into the Union Cabinet.

Story continues below this ad

The developments have also coincided with renewed speculation over a possible reunion between the two NCP factions after Tatkare recently acknowledged that merger talks had taken place in the past and could be revisited. The proposed outreach is expected to help the party leadership gauge the mood within its ranks before taking any future political decisions.