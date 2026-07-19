Amid NCP infighting, Sunetra Pawar to launch outreach with party leaders

Deputy CM to begin one-on-one meetings from Monday as merger buzz, leadership tensions and factionalism unsettle the ruling party

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiJul 19, 2026 07:59 AM IST
sunetra pawarThe outreach is being seen as Sunetra Pawar's first direct attempt to assess the mood within the party and consolidate her leadership amid recent developments. (File/ANI Photo)
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With the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) grappling with growing factionalism, speculation over a possible merger with the Sharad Pawar-led faction and an emerging leadership tussle, Deputy Chief Minister and state NCP president Sunetra Pawar will begin a direct outreach to MLAs and senior party leaders from Monday in an effort to contain the unrest.

Her intervention comes as senior NCP leaders, including state unit chief Sunil Tatkare and national working president Praful Patel, head to Delhi for the Parliament session. The outreach is being seen as Sunetra Pawar’s first direct attempt to assess the mood within the party and consolidate her leadership amid recent developments.

“She will be personally meeting party leaders and legislators to understand the reasons of possible discontent within the ranks and files of the party. She will be joined by leaders of her choice while addressing the issues. She has taken a serious note of developments in recent days and has concluded that it has to be her who should be addressing the concerns,” said a close aide of Pawar.

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“The plan is to hear directly from the leaders, without any filter. Understand the situation and make appropriate decisions based on that,” the aide added.

The outreach follows a week of visible tensions within the party. Earlier this week, Sunetra Pawar is learnt to have questioned Tatkare over a late-night meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying she had not been informed in advance.

That was followed by her son, Parth Pawar, meeting Fadnavis and requesting that Sunetra Pawar be kept informed about future meetings with senior NCP leaders. Sources said the Chief Minister assured him that it would be taken care of.

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The unease deepened after a letter by NCP vice-president Udaykumar Aher surfaced publicly, alleging that “certain people” within the party were trying to undermine Parth Pawar’s political career and urging that he be inducted into the Union Cabinet.

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The developments have also coincided with renewed speculation over a possible reunion between the two NCP factions after Tatkare recently acknowledged that merger talks had taken place in the past and could be revisited. The proposed outreach is expected to help the party leadership gauge the mood within its ranks before taking any future political decisions.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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