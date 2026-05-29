Parth Pawar asks NCP ministers to make routine contribution to party fund

Over the last month, the NCP has been embroiled in reports of emerging infighting as the Pawars assert their authority.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiMay 29, 2026 09:13 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar has taken senior party ministers to the taskRajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar has taken senior party ministers to the task. (File Photo)
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Asserting his power within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar has taken senior party ministers to the task. Highlighting the empty coffers of the party he has asked ministers to ensure that they contribute generously to the party fund.

The Indian Express has learnt from senior party sources that Pawar has asked ministers to contribute routinely. “Ministers have been asked to ensure that party funds are received regularly. There were issues in the past where party funds were used without much regulation and that has affected the party operations,” a leader said on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Parth Pawar’s late-night meeting with Fadnavis deepens unease within NCP

Pawar’s diktat has however not gone lightly with some senior party ministers who initially registered displeasure over being told by a junior. “His words were also seen as an attempt to mingle with their affairs. There are disagreements still. But eventually everyone will have to fall in line,” the leader said.

Adding to the list of controversies already hitting the party, on Friday the reports emerged of an alleged altercation between Pawar and minister Chhagan Bhujbal over a transport tender worth Rs 4500 crore in the latter’s department.

NCP leader Umesh Patil denied the rift. “Bhujbal is one of the senior most leaders of our party and there is no situation where Parth Pawar has been disrespectful to him. This is nothing but a one-sided negative narrative being spread against the party,” said Patil.

Also Read | ‘All is well’ in NCP: Sunetra Pawar, Sunil Tatkare deny reports of internal rift

Two days ago, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare and Bhujbal too were engaged in a war of words in the party meeting at Deputy CM and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar’s official residence. Patil denied those reports too.

Over the last month, the NCP has been embroiled in reports of emerging infighting as the Pawars assert their authority over seasoned and experienced leaders of the party such as its working president Praful Patel, Tatkare, Bhujbal and others.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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