Parth Pawar asks NCP ministers to make routine contribution to party fund

Asserting his power within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar has taken senior party ministers to the task. Highlighting the empty coffers of the party he has asked ministers to ensure that they contribute generously to the party fund.

The Indian Express has learnt from senior party sources that Pawar has asked ministers to contribute routinely. “Ministers have been asked to ensure that party funds are received regularly. There were issues in the past where party funds were used without much regulation and that has affected the party operations,” a leader said on the condition of anonymity.