Four months after Ajit Pawar’s death, rival NCP factions to hold separate foundation day events

Four months after the death of former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will mark the party’s foundation day on June 10 with separate events in Mumbai.
NCP state president and MP Sunil Tatkare on Friday announced that the party’s 27th Foundation Day celebrations will be held at 2 pm at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai.
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP, meanwhile, will hold its foundation day programme at 10 am at the Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai under the theme “Loyalty to ideology, dedication to people”. Party national working president and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said the NCP-SP would celebrate its foundation day on June 10 and participate in a meeting of INDIA bloc constituents on June 8. The undivided NCP was founded by Sharad Pawar on June 10, 1999, at a public rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Following the split in the party in 2023, both factions have continued to observe June 10 as their foundation day.
This year’s event comes against the backdrop of Ajit Pawar’s death in an aircraft crash on January 28. In the weeks leading up to his death, leaders from both factions were engaged in talks over a possible merger. The proposal has since been shelved, with both sides deciding not to pursue reunification.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, Tatkare said Ajit Pawar had worked tirelessly to expand the party and strengthen its grassroots presence across Maharashtra. He noted that under Ajit’s leadership, the NCP had emerged as the single-largest party in the 2004 Assembly elections, winning 73 seats.
Tatkare recalled that in 2023, guided by the vision of late deputy prime minister Yashwantrao Chavan that meaningful welfare of the broader masses could be achieved only through participation in governance, the party collectively decided under Ajit’s leadership to join the BJP-led alliance NDA. Referring to the party’s recent electoral performance, Tatkare said that although it fell short of expectations in the Lok Sabha elections, it performed strongly in the Assembly polls, contesting 59 seats and winning 41 under Ajit Pawar’s leadership.
“Just as the government had begun gathering momentum, our own momentum was halted by Ajitdada’s untimely passing,” Tatkare said. “It has now been four months since we lost him, and the pain remains profound.”
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He said this year’s Foundation Day celebrations of the faction led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar would therefore be centred around the themes of “Dedication” (a tribute to Ajit Pawar), “Struggle” (the party’s political and ideological journey), and “Resolve” (its vision and goals for the future).
He appealed to party workers and leaders to attend the Foundation Day programme in large numbers and use the occasion to strengthen the organisation, expand the party’s reach and begin the next phase of work with renewed energy and commitment.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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