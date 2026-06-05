Four months after Ajit Pawar’s death, rival NCP factions to hold separate foundation day events

NCP state president and MP Sunil Tatkare on Friday announced that the party's 27th Foundation Day celebrations will be held at 2 pm at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai .(File Photo)

Four months after the death of former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will mark the party’s foundation day on June 10 with separate events in Mumbai.

NCP state president and MP Sunil Tatkare on Friday announced that the party’s 27th Foundation Day celebrations will be held at 2 pm at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP, meanwhile, will hold its foundation day programme at 10 am at the Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai under the theme “Loyalty to ideology, dedication to people”. Party national working president and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said the NCP-SP would celebrate its foundation day on June 10 and participate in a meeting of INDIA bloc constituents on June 8. The undivided NCP was founded by Sharad Pawar on June 10, 1999, at a public rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Following the split in the party in 2023, both factions have continued to observe June 10 as their foundation day.