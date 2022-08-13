scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

NCP files plea in SC against changes brought in civic poll process by govt

“The Supreme Court has admitted the petition of the NCP’s Pune unit and will soon take it up for hearing. The state government’s decision, which has resulted in a delay in the civic elections, will not stand in court,” city NCP chief Prashant Jagtap said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 13, 2022 1:29:31 am
NCP chief Prashant Jagtap (File)

The city unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the state government’s decision to change the strength of corporators of the poll-bound municipal corporations and revert to a four-member electoral panel system for the civic elections. While the plea, which has been admitted by the apex court, is likely to further postpone the civic polls, the NCP said the government’s decision is in contempt of the 73rd amendment to the Constitution.

“The Supreme Court has admitted the petition of the NCP’s Pune unit and will soon take it up for hearing. The state government’s decision, which has resulted in a delay in the civic elections, will not stand in court,” city NCP chief Prashant Jagtap said.

Claiming attempts by the BJP to finish off democracy in local civic bodies as well as the country, he added, “Our petition is to fight for strengthening of our democracy. We are hopeful that the court will decide in favour of holding the civic elections in the next three months,” Jagtap said.

The government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadanavis had decided to change the strength of corporators of the municipal corporations that are to go to polls and implement a return to a four-member electoral panel system for the elections. The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray had decided to revise the strength of corporators for the civic body and also set up a three-member electoral panel for the elections.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient IndianPremium
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
More from Mumbai

The city NCP chief said the state election commission has presently put on hold the election process as per the state government’s decision. “If the decision of the state government is to be implemented then the election process, which was completed as per the Supreme Court’s direction, will have to be done afresh. The delimitation process, reservation of seats and preparation of the electoral roll was completed and these have to be done again, further delaying the elections by six months. This would mean there will be no elected civic body for a year and they will be ruled by administrators,” Jagtap said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 01:29:31 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

5

Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz on Raksha Bandhan, celebrates with manager. See here

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement