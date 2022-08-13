NCP files plea in SC against changes brought in civic poll process by govt

The city unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the state government’s decision to change the strength of corporators of the poll-bound municipal corporations and revert to a four-member electoral panel system for the civic elections. While the plea, which has been admitted by the apex court, is likely to further postpone the civic polls, the NCP said the government’s decision is in contempt of the 73rd amendment to the Constitution.

“The Supreme Court has admitted the petition of the NCP’s Pune unit and will soon take it up for hearing. The state government’s decision, which has resulted in a delay in the civic elections, will not stand in court,” city NCP chief Prashant Jagtap said.

Claiming attempts by the BJP to finish off democracy in local civic bodies as well as the country, he added, “Our petition is to fight for strengthening of our democracy. We are hopeful that the court will decide in favour of holding the civic elections in the next three months,” Jagtap said.

The government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadanavis had decided to change the strength of corporators of the municipal corporations that are to go to polls and implement a return to a four-member electoral panel system for the elections. The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray had decided to revise the strength of corporators for the civic body and also set up a three-member electoral panel for the elections.

The city NCP chief said the state election commission has presently put on hold the election process as per the state government’s decision. “If the decision of the state government is to be implemented then the election process, which was completed as per the Supreme Court’s direction, will have to be done afresh. The delimitation process, reservation of seats and preparation of the electoral roll was completed and these have to be done again, further delaying the elections by six months. This would mean there will be no elected civic body for a year and they will be ruled by administrators,” Jagtap said.