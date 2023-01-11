NCP extends support to Stalin in row with Tamil Nadu Governor

The NCP on Tuesday extended support to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin over his confrontation with Governor R N Ravi, who skipped portions of the government-prepared customary address in the Legislative Assembly and staged a walkout on Monday. Ravi omitted the names of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Tamil social reformer Periyar and others in his speech.

NCP state president Jayant Patil told mediapersons, “India is a union of states and in a federal system, states have the same status as the Centre. However, the constitutional rights of the states are being encroached by the Centre-appointed Governors. The Tamil Nadu Governor omitted the names of Ambedkar and Periyar from his speech. It is evident that those who have come from the folds of the BJP are allergic to the names of Periyar and Ambedkar.”

He added that NCP wholeheartedly supports the strong position taken by Stalin. Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, piloted a resolution against the Governor’s deviation from his customary address to the Legislature and to retain the draft prepared by his government.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad also said, “I salute Tamil Nadu chief minister. The Governor purposely omitted names of Periyar and Ambedkar from the speech sanctioned by the state Cabinet. Stalin made it a point by condemning the Governor on the spot. He did not even try to stop the Governor, who was leaving after realising the resolution against him. I once again salute Stalin for his position.”

Earlier in the day, the NCP held a meeting of its senior leadership. “At a time when people of the state are suffering from inflation and unemployment, the ruling side is purposely raking up issues to divert the attention of the people. The party leaders discussed various issues and soon, we will come out with our strategy,” said senior NCP’s Ajit Pawar, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

Pawar added that the party has been hearing that attempts are being made to target Awhad by booking him in a false rape case. “We will not tolerate this. This is nothing but an attempt to finish off political opposition by filing false cases. The people will answer to whoever does this,” he said.