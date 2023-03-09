NCP extends support to NDPP-BJP government in Nagaland

The Nationalist Congress Party has extended its support to the newly-formed Nagaland government led by Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader and Chief Minister N Rio. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already extended support to the NDPP.

The NCP had won seven seats in the recently-held Nagaland Assembly polls and after the formation of the NDPP and BJP government, it was expected that the NCP will be the main Opposition party in the state. However, on Wednesday the NCP extended support to the government, which means there will be no Opposition party in the Nagaland Assembly.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday morning his party has supported the Nagaland chief minister who belongs to the NDPP and not the BJP. “Our party had extended support to the NDPP even before the elections were held,” Pawar said.

A statement issued by Narendra Verma, NCP’s General Secretary in charge of Northeast, said there was also a discussion regarding whether the NCP is going to be part of the government or going to play the role of the main Opposition party. “The local newly elected MLAs and the NCP Local unit of Nagaland were of the opinion that we must be part of the government which is going to be headed by Mr. N. Rio, Chief of (NDPP) Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party & Chief Minister of Nagaland in the larger interest of the State Of Nagaland and our own good relationship with Mr. N. Rio,” it said.

According to the statement, it was left to Pawar to decide whether to be a part of the Nagaland Government. “On Tuesday morning, after listening to the North East in-charge he took the decision to accept the leadership of Mr. N. Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland in the larger interest of the State of Nagaland & subsequently he also cleared the proposed list of NCP Legislature Party Leader and his team,” the statement said.