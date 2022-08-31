NCP’s doors always open for all, says Jayant Patil

With an eye on the coming local body polls in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Jayant Patil on Tuesday said that his party believes in the politics of addition and it is always open to those who wish to join the party.

“Our politics is of addition. We always welcome people in our party. Our doors always remain open. We have to win as many local bodies as possible,” he said while addressing a party meeting in Vidarbha’s Gadchiroli district.

Patil is on a tour since August 27 to expand the NCP base in Vidarbha and north Maharashtra. He started from Jalgaon and his tour will include Buldhana, Akola, Amaravati, Gadchiroli, and Nagpur districts, areas where the party is considered traditionally weak. “NCP has an opportunity to expand in the state. That is why NCP leaders are being implicated in investigations by Central agencies. We will not surrender to that,” Patil had said in Jalgaon.