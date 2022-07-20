NCP dissolves all party departments and cells

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 20, 2022 11:26:11 pm
Aiming to reorganise the party, the NCP Wednesday dissolved all its departments and cells.
In a letter, the party’s national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel said, “With the approval of National President, Nationalist Congress Party, Shri Sharad Pawar, all the departments and cells of NCP stand dissolved with immediate effect.”
The move is aimed at reorganising the party structure including new appointments of officebearers.
