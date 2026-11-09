NCP denies merger talks as Parth visits Sharad Pawar again

Amid speculation about a merger between the two Nationalist Congress Parties, ruling NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar on Sunday made a second visit to his granduncle and opposition NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar. The NCP clarified that since the Pawar family would not be celebrating Diwali this year, owing to the drought and the death of Parth’s father, Ajit Pawar, a family lunch was held on the first day of Diwali, which Parth attended.

“There is no talk of merger within the NCP. It is not even discussed. It is insensitive to even discuss such political moves while Sharad Pawar ji is recovering,” said NCP chief spokesperson Umesh Patil.