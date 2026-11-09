NCP denies merger talks as Parth visits Sharad Pawar again

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Amid speculation about a merger between the two Nationalist Congress Parties, ruling NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar on Sunday made a second visit to his granduncle and opposition NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar. The NCP clarified that since the Pawar family would not be celebrating Diwali this year, owing to the drought and the death of Parth’s father, Ajit Pawar, a family lunch was held on the first day of Diwali, which Parth attended.
“There is no talk of merger within the NCP. It is not even discussed. It is insensitive to even discuss such political moves while Sharad Pawar ji is recovering,” said NCP chief spokesperson Umesh Patil.
Patil said that all reports about a merger between the two parties were being spread without any authority and were nothing but hearsay.
“Those with vested interests are spreading these news. How and why should two parties be merged? There has been no discussion whatsoever about it,” he said.
Parth had also visited Sharad Pawar’s residence, Silver Oak, on Saturday, where he spent nearly two hours. On Sunday, he was there for over two hours. Earlier, sources within the NCP had claimed that merger talks were entering the final stage and that a secret meeting involving Parth, Deputy Chief Minister and his mother Sunetra Pawar, and his aunt and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule was held at Breach Candy Hospital two days ago. However, none of the alleged participants has confirmed this.
Despite the merger speculation, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has opposed the move, saying not only that there were no talks about it but also that the matter had not even been discussed within his party.