NCP demands CBI probe into plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar

Crash site in Baramati where Ajit Pawar and 6 others were killed in a plane crash. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday to demand a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe into the plane crash in February that killed then deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Accepting the request for CBI probe, Fadnavis assured he would personally take it up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Speaking to mediapersons, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said, “Several NCP leaders under Sunetra Pawar’s leadership called on the CM to seek a thorough CBI probe into the plane crash that killed (then) Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on January 28 in Baramati. The CM has assured that the state government will write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI probe.”