NCP demands CBI probe into plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar

Accepting the request for CBI probe, Fadnavis assured he would personally take it up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 17, 2026 08:58 PM IST
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had said that the preliminary probe report on the Learjet 45 crash was expected to be released “very soon”.Crash site in Baramati where Ajit Pawar and 6 others were killed in a plane crash. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday to demand a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe into the plane crash in February that killed then deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Speaking to mediapersons, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said, “Several NCP leaders under Sunetra Pawar’s leadership called on the CM to seek a thorough CBI probe into the plane crash that killed (then) Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on January 28 in Baramati. The CM has assured that the state government will write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI probe.”

The NCP’s demand for a CBI probe comes after conspiracy theories voiced by NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) party MLA Rohit Pawar last week. At two media interactions in Mumbai and Delhi, Rohit Pawar made a presentation to point out serious lapses, including different versions on visibility, pilot replacement to last minute change in the itinerary of Ajit Pawar.

Seeking an independent probe in the case, Rohit Pawar said, “Foreign agencies such as National Transportation Safety Board France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety or the UK’s Air Accident Investigation Branch should look into the probe.”

“There is ample scope to doubt conspiracy that may have led to the fatal accident,” the NCP(SP) MLA had said.

Shortly after the incident, DGCA and CID initiated an investigation into the aircraft crash.
Earlier, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in a statement had assured that an impartial investigation would be carried out according to the norms.

