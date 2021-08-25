NCP, Congress back action against Narayan Rane

Following the arrest of Union minister Narayan Rane, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies NCP and Congress came out in support of the Shiv Sena, justifying the action by police and slamming the BJP.

Sources in the government said that the action against Rane was a coordinated and combined move of the three MVA allies. Soon after Rane’s remarks, the MVA allies, after holding discussions, drafted the plan on Monday evening to take action against Rane, sources said.

“When it was being considered to register an FIR against Rane for the derogatory remarks, a senior NCP minister told the CM to be firm on the action and proceed only if he ‘really’ wanted to take action against him. After the CM gave the go-ahead, the complaints were registered by the Shiv Sainiks at various places,” said a cabinet minister, requesting anonymity.

The minister further said that while the Sena was given the task of lodging complaints at various police stations, the NCP-led state Home Ministry swung into action and arrested Rane. The Congress was also in the loop about these developments, the minister added.

Sources in the government said that the action against Rane has ensured the stability of the MVA government. “With such action against Rane, there is no option for a Sena-BJP patch-up, which was being talked about. Also, the NCP and Congress can now be certain that the MVA government will complete its term,” said another minister.

NCP minister Nawab Malik said that Rane’s remarks are not just an insult to the CM but also to Maharashtra. “It will never be tolerated. Nobody is above the law and legal action will be taken against him. Rane’s language is derogatory and the BJP should know that Maharashtra never accepts such language and politics,” said Malik.

Jayant Patil, Irrigation Minister and NCP state president, said that Rane’s remarks should be considered by PM Narendra Modi because he made him a minister. “We condemn Rane’s remarks. His remarks against CM Uddhav Thackeray are an insult of the people of Maharashtra. This incident has shown to the country the kind of colleagues chosen by Modi,” said Patil.

Patil also said that the BJP may have some hatred or grouse against Thackeray but Maharashtra will never accept such language.

Condemning Rane’s remarks, state Congress president Nana Patole said, “BJP is trying to disturb the state’s environment by placing the gun on Rane’s shoulders. The BJP’s cunning ploy is to disturb the state’s environment like West Bengal but it will not succeed here.”