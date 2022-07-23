scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

NCP, Cong ask govt: Why the rush to transfer probes

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase told The Indian Express said, "The current government, which is yet to appoint ministers, has issued this order... it means they were afraid of being caught."

Written by Sagar Rajput | Mumbai |
July 23, 2022 11:32:23 pm
Maharashtra NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase. (Screengrab/Twitter/Mahesh Tapase)

A day after the Maharashtra government transferred the investigation of two politically sensitive cases linked to BJP leaders to the CBI, Opposition leaders on Saturday raised questions over the rush in which it was done.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase told The Indian Express said, “The current government, which is yet to appoint ministers, has issued this order… it means they were afraid of being caught. The home minister’s portfolio is currently with no one, so who took the decision to transfer the cases. What was the hurry? Why couldn’t they wait till the Supreme Court’s verdict?”

Also read |Probe into two cases linked to BJP leaders, including Fadnavis, transferred to CBI

The Indian Express had reported on Saturday that the government has directed the state police to transfer the investigation of the case pertaining to sensitive call recordings being leaked from the State Intelligence Department (SID) to the CBI. The Mumbai Police had recorded the statement of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while investigating the case. Fadnavis had said that he has 6.3 GB worth of data of call records, obtained from phone tapping allegedly conducted by the then SID commissioner Rashmi Shukla, in which names of several key police officers were discussed.

Another case in which BJP leader Girish Mahajan and 28 others were booked under extortion and criminal conspiracy has also been transferred to the CBI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...Premium
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder DragonPremium
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon

In regard to the SID case, Tapase said the Mumbai Police was conducting the investigation in a fair manner and statements of Fadnavis and Shukla have also been recorded. “So, the chief minister will have to give a reason why the probe was transferred… What was the need to transfer the cases to the CBI? Did they ask for it or is it because the chief minister does not trust his force… because transferring cases to CBI has a demoralising effect on the force.”

Congress spokesperson Atul Londe, meanwhile, said, “Like during 2014-2019, once again, clean chit operation has started in Maharashtra.”
Londe asked why Shukla was not arrested in an illegal phone tapping case, while former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey was arrested in a similar matter.

More from Mumbai

“Why is the law different for different people?… At a time when the illegal phone tapping took place, IPS officer Subodh Jaiswal was the DGP of the state. Now, he is heading the CBI and his department has been given the probe. Things are very unclear as to what is happening in this country. The government is misusing central agencies for its benefits. Democracy is at risk,” he added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Premium
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music
Know Your City

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement