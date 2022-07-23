NCP, Cong ask govt: Why the rush to transfer probes

A day after the Maharashtra government transferred the investigation of two politically sensitive cases linked to BJP leaders to the CBI, Opposition leaders on Saturday raised questions over the rush in which it was done.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase told The Indian Express said, “The current government, which is yet to appoint ministers, has issued this order… it means they were afraid of being caught. The home minister’s portfolio is currently with no one, so who took the decision to transfer the cases. What was the hurry? Why couldn’t they wait till the Supreme Court’s verdict?”

The Indian Express had reported on Saturday that the government has directed the state police to transfer the investigation of the case pertaining to sensitive call recordings being leaked from the State Intelligence Department (SID) to the CBI. The Mumbai Police had recorded the statement of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while investigating the case. Fadnavis had said that he has 6.3 GB worth of data of call records, obtained from phone tapping allegedly conducted by the then SID commissioner Rashmi Shukla, in which names of several key police officers were discussed.

Another case in which BJP leader Girish Mahajan and 28 others were booked under extortion and criminal conspiracy has also been transferred to the CBI.

In regard to the SID case, Tapase said the Mumbai Police was conducting the investigation in a fair manner and statements of Fadnavis and Shukla have also been recorded. “So, the chief minister will have to give a reason why the probe was transferred… What was the need to transfer the cases to the CBI? Did they ask for it or is it because the chief minister does not trust his force… because transferring cases to CBI has a demoralising effect on the force.”

Congress spokesperson Atul Londe, meanwhile, said, “Like during 2014-2019, once again, clean chit operation has started in Maharashtra.”

Londe asked why Shukla was not arrested in an illegal phone tapping case, while former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey was arrested in a similar matter.

“Why is the law different for different people?… At a time when the illegal phone tapping took place, IPS officer Subodh Jaiswal was the DGP of the state. Now, he is heading the CBI and his department has been given the probe. Things are very unclear as to what is happening in this country. The government is misusing central agencies for its benefits. Democracy is at risk,” he added.