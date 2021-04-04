scorecardresearch
NCP chief Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital post endoscopy

Party national spokesperson and Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik said that a team of doctors had advised him to rest at home for a week

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: April 4, 2021 2:17:14 am
Sharad Pawar newsNCP chief Sharad Pawar was on Saturday discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was on Saturday discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where he had undergone an endoscopy for removal of a stone from his gall bladder on March 30.

Party national spokesperson and Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik said that a team of doctors had advised him to rest at home for a week. “He has been advised rest for seven days. After 15 days, if all health parameters are stable, a surgery on his gall bladder will be performed,” he added.

On March 28, Pawar had complained of pain in his abdomen, following which, he was taken to Breach Candy Hospital. Subsequently, an endoscopy was carried out on Tuesday night. He is currently recuperating at his south Mumbai residence.

