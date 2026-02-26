NCP minister Bhujbal seeks Rs 500/quintal subsidy for onion farmers in letter to CM

NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a subsidy of Rs 500 per quintal for onion growers in Maharashtra.

In the letter, Bhujbal, who holds the food and civil supplies portfolio, highlighted the volatility in onion markets, which often leads to a price crash and causes severe financial distress to farmers. He said the increase in export duty has also adversely impacted onion cultivators and noted that price fluctuations have wider political implications in the state.

Nearly 60 per cent of the country’s total onion production comes from Maharashtra. In Nashik, considered the country’s onion hub, farmers are facing an acute crisis, Bhujbal wrote. While onion prices were stable at around Rs 1,000 per quintal in January, rates have since dropped sharply to Rs 500 per quintal, he stated.