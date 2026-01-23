NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal, his son and nephew discharged in PMLA case related to Maharashtra Sadan scam

Chhagan Bhujbal's lawyers had submitted that since the NCP leader and others were discharged in 2021 in the corresponding case filed in connection with the alleged Maharashtra Sadan scam by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the ED case cannot continue. (File photo)

A special court in Mumbai Friday discharged Maharashtra Cabinet minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal in the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for which he was arrested in 2016. Bhujbal had spent over two years in jail in this case till the Bombay High Court granted him bail in 2018.

Along with Bhujbal, his son Pankaj, nephew Sameer and other accused were also cleared of all charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Bhujbal’s lawyers, Sajal Yadav and Sudarshan Khawase, had filed a discharge plea submitting that since the NCP leader and others were discharged in 2021 in the corresponding case filed in connection with the alleged Maharashtra Sadan scam by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the ED case cannot continue as per a previous Supreme Court order.