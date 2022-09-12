scorecardresearch
I am not unhappy; party has given me everything: NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar had left the stage while NCP state president Jayant Patil was delivering his speech at the party’s national conference in Delhi, which led to sloganeering from party workers.

ajit pawarShould I give it in writing on a stamp paper that I am not unhappy?” NCP leader Ajit Pawar asked. (Express file photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said there was no reason for him to be unhappy with the party and it was his decision to not speak at the party conference in Delhi Sunday.

“It was the national conference. Our state president Jayant Patil presented the state’s position in the conference. There were other leaders who were to speak. But everybody wanted to hear our national president Sharad Pawar ji and since it was getting very late, it was decided that he would speak. I had gone to the washroom and it was presented in the media as if I am unhappy,” said Ajit Pawar while addressing a press conference in Mumbai Monday.

Ajit Pawar said the party has given him everything. “Should I give it in writing on a stamp paper that I am not unhappy?” he asked. Ajit Pawar said he avoids speaking in events outside Maharashtra and that was the reason he told media personnel in Delhi that he will speak on the episode after returning to Maharashtra.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar had left the stage while NCP state president Jayant Patil was delivering his speech at the party’s national conference in Delhi. The incident led to sloganeering from party workers, who demanded Ajit Pawar to make a speech. He later returned when NCP president Sharad Pawar was delivering his speech.

Ajit Pawar, who is also the leader of opposition in Maharashtra legislative assembly, slammed the state government for not appointing guardian ministers of districts.

“The state government has stayed all the schemes approved in the present fiscal under the district plan. It was announced that the guardian ministers will take review of the same. It is already September and since appointments of guardian ministers are yet to be made, all developmental schemes are being halted,” said Ajit Pawar. He said the chief minister and the deputy chief minister must answer as to why they have not expanded the cabinet yet and guardian ministers have not been appointed.

Following the cabinet expansion last month when 18 cabinet ministers were sworn in, both the CM and the DCM had said that the next round of cabinet expansion will be held post-monsoon session of the state legislature. Three weeks after the session, the expansion is yet to take place.

Ajit Pawar said the expansion may not take place until the winter session. “We are also hearing that many of the ministers will not take charge of their respective office during the Pitru Paksha. Is this government run by superstition? Have they become ministers for people or for fun?” he quipped.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 02:56:12 pm
