NCD centres in Mumbai hospitals offer free diabetes, hypertension screening

In 2020, Bhagwat Kumar, 36, a resident of Dharavi — the biggest slum in Asia — had to admit his father, who was suffering from diabetic foot, to Sion Hospital. As high blood sugar had damaged his nerves and blood vessels in the foot, it had to be amputated.

His father’s pain was a wake-up call for Kumar, an auto driver. But as blood tests were expensive he could not afford those for himself until he got to know about the non-communicable disease (NCD) corner at Sion Hospital where any citizen can walk in and undergo diagnosis for diabetes, hypertension and high blood pressure.

To Kumar’s horror, when last week he visited the centre, he found out that he was pre-diabetic. “I don’t want to lose my legs as I am the sole breadwinner of my family. But the doctors at the centre assured me that though my blood sugar levels are higher than normal, with proper lifestyle and healthy eating habits, I can avoid developing diabetes and get dependent on medicines,” said Kumar, who is currently undergoing treatment on an outpatient basis at the hospital.

The newly launched NCD centres at different peripheral and major civic-run hospitals — Sion, KEM and Nair — are helping people like Kumar in the early diagnosis and treatment of diabetes. These corners offer the screening for diabetes and hypertension free of cost, and have so far screened over 6,000 people, said officials. The doctors observed that nearly 20-25 per cent of the diagnosed patients suffer from high blood pressure.

Dr Pravin Rathi, dean of Nair Hospital, said: “Daily we get over 70 people, of which 20 per cent suffer from diabetes and 25 per cent from high blood pressure. A large part of this is among the younger group between 30-45 years. An unhealthy lifestyle is a major reason behind it.”

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), over 1 lakh people in the city suffer from diabetes and hypertension. But this is just the tip of the iceberg as the civic body lacks the cumulative data from private hospitals.

“We are hopeful that these centres will provide us with the data bank to plan the health map and better health policies,” said BMC additional municipal commissioner Sanjeev Kumar.