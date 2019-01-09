Written by ABHA GORADIA

Nearly 50 NCC cadets held a ‘shakti pradarshan’ at the annual NCC Day celebrations at SIES College, Sion. The programme was held under the supervision of personnel from the No. 1 NCC Battalion of Maharashtra.

Honorary Major Deepak Rao was the chief guest at the event. Advising students based on his own life experiences, Rao encouraged them to opt for courses which satisfy their aptitude, passion and skill. He said, “We must make money but not at the cost of time. What is the point of making money if you don’t have time to spend it?” he said, encouraging students to give time to hobbies.

“Extracurricular activities give you happiness and joy of living. You are a mix of everything that you want to do, whereas your designation is just a template,” said Rao. “You should have courage to follow your aptitude. Conviction to believe in what you do, provided it is not harmful,” he added.

Principal Dr Uma Maheswari S said, “Some of our students are keen on joining the Army and they prepare a lot to have the precision and sincerity practised in real. We help students to implement values they learn in the NCC in their own lives.”