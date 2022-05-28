NCB’s claims: From Aryan Khan’s hand in international drug trafficking to bulk purchase of drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan in its chargesheet filed on Friday in connection with a drugs bust onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last October, had, during the course of the case, claimed that it had proof to show Aryan’s involvement in “international drug trafficking” and had said that his WhatsApp chats showed he was indulging in “illicit drug activities of narcotic substances on a regular basis”.

After his arrest on October 3, in six hearings for his remand and to oppose bail to him, the NCB made allegations ranging from his involvement in “international drug trafficking” to procurement of drugs in bulk.

In these hearings, the NCB was represented by Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, the senior-most law officer of the Centre in Maharashtra, who appeared before the magistrate’s court, sessions court, as well as the Bombay High Court against Aryan, usually leaving after arguments on him concluded.

During the first hearing on October 3, the NCB had sought Aryan’s custody for two days with the prosecutor contending that the charges against him and two others produced before a magistrate court, being bailable so only “reasonable custody” was being sought.

The court granted NCB Aryan’s custody for a day. On the next day, however, the NCB did a volte face and sought his custody for a week.

The NCB alleged then for the first time that it wanted to probe Aryan’s role “pointing towards international drug trafficking” based on WhatsApp chats claimed to have been found on his phone. Though Aryan was not found in possession of drugs, the NCB had seized his phone.

The SIT has now said that seizure of phones was “improper”.

In October last year, the NCB had referred to the phone and said there were links “in the form of pictures, chats, etc pointing towards international drug trafficking”. It claimed that there are “several suspicious characters”, discussions on modes of payment. It also referred to drugs being common among youngsters and that a ‘high-profile’ person is considered a role model. Aryan’s legal team had submitted that it is a “very frightening and dangerous term” of ‘illicit drug trafficking’ which they were dumping on Aryan, and the term should not be used casually and loosely when nothing connected him to it.

The NCB, however, insisted that it was even checking with the Ministry of External Affairs to find the location of a foreign national, claiming that there was a discussion with him on procurement of drugs. The sessions court had considered these aspects while rejecting bail to Aryan.

While granting bail to him, the Bombay High Court said that there was hardly any evidence to show conspiracy.

In October, investigators in the case had also visited Aryan’s home, Mannat. Denying reports that it was a raid, the NCB said it was to collect documents as per procedure. Chats allegedly found on Aryan’s phone also made their way into the media. The NCB also extended the probe beyond the cruise case and called for recording of statement of those it claimed were linked to Aryan, including actor Ananya Panday.