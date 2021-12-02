NCB witness Kiran Gosavi arrested for ‘duping job aspirants’

The Kelva police in Palghar on Thursday arrested Kiran Gosavi — a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness in the Cordelia drug raid case in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested — for allegedly duping two persons of Rs 1.65 lakh by promising them a job in Malaysia and leaving them stranded at a Kerala airport.

Gosavi’s selfie with Aryan inside the NCB office had gone viral, after which it came to the fore that Gosavi had multiple cases against him and was a wanted accused. Gosavi was first arrested by the Pune police last month in another cheating case.

“We produced him before a magistrate court and received his custody till December 7 for further probe,” said Bhimsen Gaikwad, assistant inspector at Kelva police station.

The Kelva police lodged an FIR against Gosavi on October 17 this year for cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery on a complaint by Utkarsh Tare and Adarsh Keni.

The two alleged that they saw a Facebook advertisement given by Gosavi for job openings abroad. They contacted Gosavi on the number given in the advertisement and he promised them a job in Malaysia and made them go to a Kerala airport in 2018. However, the authorities at the airport did not allow them to enter as they were carrying fake tickets. Since then the two have been calling Gosavi to return their money but he broke all communication with them.